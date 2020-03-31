ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The U.S. Census Bureau says it is suspending field operations for two weeks to give it time to assess the situation with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
That means residents won’t be having anyone knocking on their door any time soon if they haven't yet filled out their form online, called in, or mailed it in.
As of Tuesday, about 35% of the country has filled out the survey, which asks the same questions for each person living in the household.
“It's about who you are, your age, race, own or rent and the relationship between you and the other residents in the household,” said Michael Cook with the U.S. Census Bureau.
Residents can go to 2020census.Gov and for a family of four, it takes roughly 10 minutes to answer all the questions.
There’s also what Cook called a "rumors control" page that addresses any misconceptions about the census.
“Given the current situation we have seen a preponderance of emails or social media traffic that talk about responding to the census, and whether it is tied to your stimulus checks,” he said. That's not accurate.”
Historically, St. Louis has been shown to be undercounted, which can lead to fewer dollars coming into the area for various projects and programs.
“We're going to have to be keenly aware of the ramifications if we're not counted,” said James Clark with Better Family Life.
Clark has worked for years with social services in struggling neighborhoods in St. Louis and said the Census is critical to getting the resources needed to help those areas.
“If we're undercounted, that's going to bring about a whole other level of suffering because the resources that families need, and our neighborhoods need, will not be in place if we do not answer the Census,” he said.
Also, April 1 is not a deadline. It asks who is-- or plans to be-- living in the house on April 1st.
