KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis community leader with Better Family Life will meet with President Donald Trump to receive an award Friday for his community outreach efforts.
James Clark, Vice President of Community Outreach for Better Family Life, will be in Kansas City for the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National (PSN) Conference hosted by the Department of Justice where he will receive an award for outstanding community involvement to the PSN program.
Better Family Life, Inc. is a community development organization whose mission is to promote positive and innovative changes with the St. Louis Metropolitan area through cultural, economic and educational programs.
With the help of Better Family Life, Clark implemented a Gun Violence De-escalation Program which has helped prevent numerous feuds between families and individuals from devolving into violent encounters.
Clark has and will continue to meet with and train other U.S. Attorneys’ Offices around the country that seek to establish de-escalation programs in their districts.
