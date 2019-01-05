ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All of the St. Louis Community College locations are offering Enrollment Express, which is a one-stop shop to become a college student and register for upcoming courses for the spring semester.
You can be a returning or a brand new student, and St. Louis Community College (STLCC) is an open access institution so everyone is accepted.
The Enrollment Express at the Forest Park STLCC location specializes in health, science, IT and even offers a culinary program. Students who attend this community college can earn all of their core class credits and can transfer them all to any four-year public college in Missouri.
The goal of this event is to make it easy for anyone to begin their college career.
"We have a lot of staff here today to be able to grab you by the hand and walk you through the entire process, so you can feel comfortable coming back to college and starting your career,"
If you missed the event today, another Enrollment Express is happening next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all st. Louis community college locations.
The spring semester starts January 22.
