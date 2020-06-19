ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds marched in downtown St. Louis as part of Juneteenth celebrations, memorials and protests held to commemorate the holiday.
Other celebrations happened at Washington University, north St. Louis and East St. Louis.
In downtown St. Louis, a March for Justice began at the Old Courthouse and made its way to St. Louis City Hall.
Some demonstrators put flyers on city hall titled ‘Juneteenth demands.’ Those demands included defunding the police, closing the Workhouse, freeing political prisoners and providing reparations.
Organizers repeatedly reminded demonstrators to wear masks and to go slow on a hot June day.
Mercedes and Clayton Jacobs said they attended the march because they felt events like this are an important step to moving society forward.
“We’re standing for our racial equality as far as having uniting and fairness that our ancestors fought so hard for,” Clayton Jacobs said. “This is the moment.”
A Juneteenth March for Black Lives is being led by Washington University students. The march began near the medical school campus in the Central West End and will end at the Danforth campus.
Community members and parishioners of St. John’s Church in north St. Louis gathered for a celebration Friday. Speakers from the church, along with several local organizations, listed 10 demands they are hoping will come from the current Black Lives Matter movement, including defunding and disarming the police.
The church’s pastor said Juneteenth 2020 serves as not only a celebration but encouragement to keep fighting.
Michelle Higgins, St. John's Church
"Until the most marginalized black people are free, even the wealthiest, even the mayor, even the board of aldermen, even the people who are making mistakes and stripping us of our own economic mobility right now, they'll never be able to taste freedom because they're forgetting about the people, who actually have all of the power,” Michelle Higgins said.
The event also served as an educational opportunity for younger generations to teach them a little bit more about Black history.
On the other side of the river, a motorcade was part of East St. Louis’ ceremony to mark Juneteenth. It traveled all 89 blocks of East St. Louis in an effort to include everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.