ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- After opening its doors eight years ago, St. Louis College Prep will close once the school year ends.
In a press release, the school cites venturing onto a "new path to support students towards their best outcomes."
It is unknown what that new journey will be.
The Lafayette Preparatory Academy, which teaches students entering Kindergarten to 6th grade, plans to expand into a high school to teach students possibly displaced by the closing of SLCP.
Students will be able to continue attending SLCP until the end of the school year. The school originally operated as a public charter middle school and high school.
Families wishing to enroll for LPA must pick up enrollment forms at the St. Louis College Prep's main office.
The deadline to enroll to secure a spot for the 2019-2020 school year is Thursday, officials say.
For more information, click here.
