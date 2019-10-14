ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County woman is recovering Monday after getting caught in the middle of a multi-state police chase.
The chase started in Wood River, Illinois around 2 p.m. Sunday when police say two men with guns and masks robbed the Verizon store on Wesley Drive. Another person, according to police, was in a getaway vehicle outside the store.
Wood River police chased them almost 20 miles to Spanish Lake, Missouri.
“It ended with the suspects hitting my mom head-on that sent her to Barnes (hospital) where she’s paralyzed from the waist down," said Melissa Ramsey.
Ramsey says her mom, Sherry, underwent extensive surgery on Monday to fuse together broken vertebrae in her neck.
“She’s been in pain ever since, nothing seems to help," said Ramsey. “Hopefully when they are done, she’ll be okay and will be able to walk but it’s a 50/50 chance.”
Sherry was stopped at the intersection of Dunn Road and Bellefontaine Road when she was hit. Ramsey says her mom couldn't have done anything to protect herself, which is why she believes police should not chase as often as they do.
“They don’t need to chase because it leads to this. Why would you pursue something that is going to cause damage, especially to other families," said Ramsey.
The Wood River police chief defended the chase, telling News 4 one of the suspects pointed a gun at his officer and says given that they were accused of an armed robbery, 'what would you expect?'
News 4 has learned the same Verizon store was robbed at gunpoint in June. It's not clear if the two cases are connected.
Ramsey says she would like the 'highest charges possible' for the men who changed her mom's life forever.
"I don’t even want them to come out of jail. They just need to sit there for the rest of their life and rot away," said Ramsey.
The men are being held at the St. Louis County jail. Police have not yet released their names.
The Wood River Police Chief says he couldn't file charges Monday because the courts were closed for Columbus Day, so he plans to file Tuesday morning.
