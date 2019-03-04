SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A local vape shop is under a microscope as St. Louis County tries to sanction them for selling tobacco to kids.
In February, News 4 Investigates went undercover at several retailers to see who was checking for id's.
Parents and local officials said there was one store they really have an eye on. Now, the spotlight is intensifying.
Teens say they just don't want young kids getting addicted to vape products.
But it is parents and local officials who are saying they want a particular store to be punished.
The store is called Habibi Tobacco and Vape on Lemay Ferry, located directly across the street from Mehlville High School. It turns out, that store, is very much on the radar.
Through a public information request, News 4 learned that St. Louis County Police have taken three reports on the store in less than a year.
The most recent call was for sale of tobacco to a minor, days after the initial story aired.
St. Louis County health officials, too, have grown concerned.
In a public document, the Health Department said they found Habibi was in violation of the law and required that the store not be allowed to sell any tobacco products.
But the store and its attorneys are appealing the decision.
Advocates against teen drug use say retailers need to be held accountable.
“I think those groups need to know we are not going to be okay with it, they are going to get in trouble and we are watching,” said Erin Kelley, with the group Step Up St. Louis.
Attorneys for the store have repeatedly declined to comment.
A judge is allowing the store to continue selling tobacco during the process of their appeal.
But a court says that if it's found that the store fails to check id's or if they sell to someone underage, then their license will get taken away.
