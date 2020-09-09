ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are hoping some distinctive tattoos will lead them to a man suspected of robbing a Walgreens in St. Louis County.
Police said two suspects stole cash out of the drawers on Aug. 28 from the Walgreens in the 10700 block of Page Ave. The suspects were reportedly driving a grey Chevrolet or GMC SUV.
Officers said one the suspects appears to have a Cardinals and Rams tattoo on his arm.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Ofc. Harris or Sgt. Flinn at (314) 567-9926.
