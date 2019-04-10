WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Some St. Louis County mayors say the proposed merger plan by Better Together is causing job openings to go unfilled.
Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, who opposes the plan, says it has created challenges when it comes to hiring someone for an official position such as city administrator. Wildwood’s city administrator stepped down six months ago.
“With the merger plan proposed, it lessens the role of cities into what they call districts, so there are fewer responsibilities for city administrators,” said Bowlin.
READ: Creve Coeur residents push back against Better Together merger plan
Ferguson’s city administrator resigned two months ago. Mayor James Knowles says he is starting to see the proposed merger as road block in hiring. Knowles is opposed to plan but says he is not raising the issue over hiring to bash the proposal, adding that the inability to fill vacancies is a valid concern.
“The question I have been hearing from people is, who wants to move across the country, city or state for job that may not exist in 18 months," Knowles said.
Ed Rhode with Better Together responded saying, “It’s probably hard for any region to recruit 88 quality managers, which is why most regions don’t do it this way.”
