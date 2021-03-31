ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As vaccine supply ramps up Missouri, one in four St. Louis County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the county health department says it’s still too soon to say when restrictions will ease or be eliminated for good.
“What is the plan? There was a plan based on data to close businesses, to close the county, to enforce restrictions, so we’re asking what is the plan to open, based on data?” asked Shannon Robinson, a St. Louis County parent who has been vocal about restrictions over the last year.
With five children, she says her whole goal is to ensure they are ok and she just wants to give them answers on when or if things like sports, prom, and graduation will return to normal.
“Some say the goal post continues to move but I don’t feel like there was a goalpost, I don’t even feel like I was on the field. So there isn’t an answer to even give my children on when there is going to be an end to it,” she said.
News 4 requested an interview with County Executive Sam Page and health director Dr. Faisal Khan but they were not available. St. Louis County Health Department spokesperson Chris Ave provided answers on the metrics they look at on an every day basis.
“It’s not as simple as one metric or one number,” explained Ave.
“I know there are people in the community who have been saying give us the number, give us the number, but it’s not like that. The numbers are diverse, such as the number of hospitalizations, the number of fatalities, the percentage of people who get tested and test positive. We also have to look at our surrounding counties.”Right now the county is averaging around 140 new COVID cases a day. Previously the county said they needed to see that number drop below 100 before easing restrictions on businesses and restaurants.
“We need to see cases under 100, our epidemiologists would actually like to see the under 20 a day,” explained Ave.
The county is making major progress on the vaccine front. This week, the health department alone will vaccinate around 18,000 people. The demand still outpaces supply, but promises from both state and federal government have everyone optimistic.
According to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, at the current vaccination rate, 75 percent of St. Louis’ population of adults will have at least one vaccination dose by June.
Robinson asks if we reach herd immunity, would that mean the county would reopen at 100 percent?
“It’s certainly an important metric. Right now, it’s a hypothetical, it’s not just one percentage,” explained Ave, who says they still need to keep an eye on the hospitalizations and the impact variants could have on the St. Louis region.
