ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County Council member is pushing a plan to prevent deputizing officers at Lambert Airport and Washington University.
This plan ties into the conversation of the “Better Together” proposal which would merge the city and county together.
Currently, the airport police officers are part of the city’s police department, but Washington University has its own police force. Not deputizing the officers would mean that these officers will not have any police power or authority.
Council member Tim Fitch, who used to be the St. Louis County Police Chief, wants the St. Louis Mayor and Washington University to reconsider deputizing these officers.
He believes that if the two are truly in favor of the proposal, then they should get rid of their police forces and join St. Louis County’s Police Department just like everyone else.
A spokesperson for Lambert Airport says, “We do not feel the proposed legislation serves our citizens, visitors, and customers who utilize the airport. We are opposed to the proposed legislation.”
The “Better Together” group released a statement as well, saying, “This is yet another political stunt from a politician trying to keep his taxpayer funded job.“
