CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - Tuesday afternoon the St. Louis County council gave final approval to the 2019 budget for county government, which included a total of $35 million in cuts.
The most controversial budget cut was $4.8 million from the police department.
"It's not right to have the police department is caught in the middle of it,” said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.
Councilman Mark Harder told News 4 the cuts were necessary to stop a decade-long trend of deficit spending, which used the county’s reserve fund to balance the budget.
"And our budget director has been telling us in 2020 we'll be at a point when we have no more extra money to balance this budget. We've been living on our savings account," said Harder.
Other cuts include $6.3 million from parks and recreation, $5.6 million from the health department and $3.2 million in cuts from the I.T. department.
None of the cuts for the police department will impact the amount of money the county receives from Prop P, which is projected to be $49.5 million in 2019. But Belmar says the cuts are effectively a hiring freeze and jeopardize initiatives like two-officer patrol crews and extra dispatchers to decrease response times.
Harder said the department will still have enough money to hire 50 more officers next year.
