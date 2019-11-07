CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County could pay up to $75,000 for outside lawyers for a potential appeal of a $19 million verdict in the case of a police officer who said he was passed over for a promotion because he was gay.
After Page wrote a letter to the council asking for the funding, a request that officials approved on Tuesday night. Lawyers from the firm Lewis Rice LLC will serve as outside council.
The lawsuit was filed Sgt. Keith Wildhaber, who has worked for the police department since 1994.
