ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis faith leaders are putting pressure on the Board of Aldermen, asking the president to reconsider sending direct payments to families in the city.
Board President Lewis Reed proposed an adjusted plan to spend millions of dollars coming to the city from the federal government in pandemic aid. IT mostly mirrors Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan except it doesn't include a direct $500 cash payment to city residents.
The mayor's plan allocated $5 million in direct cash assistance, which would give 10,000 families a $500 cash payment to help with rent and food. Faith leaders gathered on Thursday outside City Hall pleading for the cash payment to stay in the plan.
"There's poverty in this city. There's people trying to figure out how to pay their light bills in this city," Reverend Darryl Gray said. "There are people trying to decide whether to buy prescription drugs or put food on their table."
Reed responded to the criticism, saying the mayor and her office didn't have a detailed plan on how the money would be given out.
"The reason the proposal was held back for $5 million in targeted cash assistance is because of the lack of detail and information on the program. These are federal dollars and we can' afford to mess this up," Reed said in a statement.
