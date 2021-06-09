ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's outdoor pools are preparing to open back up to crowds as temperatures heat up.
Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's three outdoor pools will open this Friday. The Chambers, Fairgrounds and Marquette pools will be open from noon until 6 p.m. every day.
The city is still looking for lifeguards and lifeguard supervisors. Click here for the city's job openings.
