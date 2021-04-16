ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Lyft driver was killed in St. Louis City Thursday night, marking the city's 58th homicide for the year. That averages to a homicide every two days. A comparison of crime statistics shows that homicides are up 40% over the same time last year in the city.
There were high hopes in October of 2019 that a national program called Cure Violence would reduce the city's number of homicides when the Board of Aldermen approved $7 million to fund the program and bring it to the city.
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis was awarded a grant to operate the program in the Walnut Park Neighborhood but that didn't happen till August of 2020. According to Dr. Mulugheta Teferi, vice president for strategic planning, it also took time to find a location and hire and train the outreach workers and violence interrupters who are key to how the program works.
"By the time we finish all of that, it was around January or so. So we've had the last two, three months, heavily, heavily connecting with the community," Dr. Teferi said.
The other neighborhoods chosen for the Cure Violence program are Dutchtown, Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights area. These three neighborhoods were responsible for 28 percent of the homicides in 2019.
Teferi said it's taken time to build trust with the residents of the Walnut Park Neighborhood but now that they have, the violence interrupters are really busy trying to make an impact.
"The violent interrupters they're out and about in the streets, they're in the beauty shops, they're the barber shops, they're in the gas stations where things are happening," he said. "And then they just stand there, meet people introduce themselves. And any time they see a lot of friction, they're in the middle of it."
Teferi said he thinks their work has helped to reduce gun violence. So far this year, he said, there've been two fatal shootings in the Walnut Park Neighborhood but they were an accidental shooting and a dispute between a brother and sister.
With the program operating in just three of the city's 79 neighborhoods, it might be hard at first to notice the impact. But Teferi said, the hope is that the program proves to be effective and is expanded to other neighborhoods.
"Imagine how many businesses want to come to St. Louis. How many people want to relocate in St. Louis, rather than losing population," said Teferi.
The nonprofit group, Employment Connection of St. Louis, was chosen to operate the program in the other two neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.