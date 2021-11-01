ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The homicide rate in St. Louis City is 25 percent lower than at the same time the year before.
2020 saw the highest rate in the city in nearly 30 years. Investigators say they have targeted areas where they say homicides are likely to occur, something they say makes a difference.
"We're going to continue doing what we've done the whole summer, crime usually goes down in the winter months, but we're not going to rest on that, we're going to continue with proactive patrols hopefully we can get it under 200," said SLMPD Major Ryan Cousins.
The current homicide rate is very similar to years prior to 2020. Investigators say they are working to bring down the numbers even further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.