ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's 22nd Judicial Circuit Court is requiring all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get regular testing.
The court made the announcement on Thursday, mandating vaccines by January 4. Those who refuse or can't get the vaccine, will be required to submit weekly COVID-19 testing.
This will affect 650 full-time, part-time and temporary employees.
The court is working on getting a vendor to provide regular testing on-site to make it easier for employees.
"Employees who provide false information, make false statements regarding their vaccine declaration or the testing process, or are found not to be compliant with the conditions of the Order are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination from employment with the Court," the court said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.