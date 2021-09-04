ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's still a while until the MLS makes its local debut, but on Saturday, the St. Louis City youth teams played their first home games in Creve Coeur.
The youth teams are part of the St. Louis City Soccer Academy which offers training to the top young players in the region.
The academy teams are the first step for players who want to develop their skills and play professionally in the future.
