ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite growing demand from officers and the public, St. Louis City officials are refusing to release information on officers, firefighters and paramedics have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
“We are looking at ways to share as much information as we can share,” St. Louis City Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said.
Edwards said he’s constrained by local, state and even federal law making him unable to release the number of police, fire, EMS and other personnel that have been tested positive for COVID-19.
“People want to know, I understand that but unfortunately, we cannot release that information,” Edwards said.
But the decision isn’t sitting well with the Ethical Society of Police, the union that represents African American officers.
In a series of tweets Wednesday, the Ethical Society of Police claimed the city is doing a horrible job of informing officers about possible exposure, saying employees are left in the dark and calling the situation a mess.
“We follow the law and sometimes folks that are unfamiliar with the law are responding to the law very emotionally, I get that and I respect that,” Edwards said.
The department, he said, took steps to prevent spread among officers. Decentralizing them.
“We moved some of our districts into hotels, so those folks are not there, not only that, we have gone to a one person car, we try not to have more than one person in a car,” Edwards said.
“We could always do better," Edwards said when he was asked wether the department could have taken precautionary steps sooner. "We could have decentralized six months ago, but we didn’t see COVID coming six months ago, but the de-centralization is something that we put in place to keep our officers safe."
He said amidst the crisis, the officers are trying to keep their spirits up.
“I am not naïve enough to believe they are not concerned about the coronavirus. I am too. I am concerned about them every day," Edwards said. "I am concerned about my family and friends, but we have a job to do and we are doing the best possible job under the circumstances."
