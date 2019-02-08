ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nonprofit, faith communities, volunteer groups and city departments in St. Louis are working around the clock to make sure homeless men, women and children are safe and out of the dangerously cold temperatures Friday night and into the weekend.
Shelter and outreach operations are in effect for the winter weather starting Friday. Additional cots are being made available overnight due to the cold winter weather making its way through the region. These cots are available for sheltering and support of anyone who is homeless in St. Louis.
The city warned that exposure to extreme cold can cause frostbite or hypothermia and can become life threatening. A wind chill of -20° F with light winds will cause frostbite in just 30 minutes. Hypothermia can be brought on when the body temperature drops to less than 95°F, and it can kill.
If you see an individual who is struggling with the cold temperatures, call 911 to help that person receive immediate medical attention. For any further assistance you can call United Way 211 or 911.
Individuals or families who may need shelter can go to Market Street and 13th Street, from 5-7p.m. where there will be a St. Louis Metro Warming Bus there to provide relief from the cold while awaiting shuttle service to overflow shelters from 5-7 p.m.
If you would like to volunteer or give financial or in-kind donations contact the St. Louis Winter Outreach Shelter, St. Louis Winter Outreach Teams, Biddle Housing Opportunities Center/Homefull, St. Patrick Center, Peter & Paul Community services, Gateway 180 or the St. Louis City Continuum of Care.
