White House: $1,400 stimulus checks may arrive as soon as this weekend The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill releasing nearly $2 trillion in COVID-19 relief funds Thursday, which includes $1,400 checks for most American households. Many of those payments will arrive as early as this weekend. But the bill also includes nearly $500 million for the City of St. Louis, and local officials are beginning to sort out how it will be sent.

“The regulations on this [money] are yet to be written, however we're going to get half of this money in 60 days so we have to make our best effort to put together a plan that can quickly and efficiently get dollars to help people,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

A plan is expected to be presented to the Board of Aldermen soon. It's possible money could be used for such things as building demolition or other projects, but Krewson said the focus will be on residents.

“People are hurting, people have lost their jobs,” she said. “They’ve had hours reduced and that is putting them on the edge in many ways so we'll use a lot of it directly to help people.”

Krewson announced she would not seek re-election in November, and the current two candidates to inherit her position, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer, will face off on April 6 after being the top two vote getters in the primary.

While St. Louis City nearly $500 million, the county will receive $193 million. St Charles County will get around $78 million. The distribution is not based on population, but rather a formula that takes into account unemployment, poverty, and age of housing.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said money coming to the state will be used with an eye to the future.

“We're going to put that money to good use, our part of it,” he said. “But again I want to make sure we don't spend it on a bunch of programs in one year's time, that we can really invest in infrastructure, workforce development.”

This bill was signed on President Biden's 50th day in office. The stimulus has been a big push, but so has promise to administer 100 million shots in his first 100 days.