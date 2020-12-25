ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City will once again take your natural Christmas tree and recycle it for you for free.
Starting Saturday, Dec. 26, people can take their bare Christmas trees to one of these parks Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Forest Park: Lower Muny Opera parking lot.
- O'Fallon Park: YMCA southwest corner of parking lot.
- Carondelet Park: between the maintenance yard gate and recycling area at Grand and Holly Hills.
You have until Jan. 10 to drop off your tree. Make sure you remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and the tree stand. You're also asked not to place the tree in an alley dumpster or recycling container.
The trees will be turned into mulch and made available for city residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.