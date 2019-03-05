ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- For St. Louis City residents, Tuesday marks Election Day.
Voters will head to the polls at 6 a.m. to vote for the Board of Aldermen President. The BOA President will preside over meetings, preserve decorum and determine all questions of order during meetings.
He or she also appoints standing and special committees and serves as an equal member of all committees. In addition, the president will assign bills to appropriate committees.
There are four Democratic candidates on the ticket that are eyeing the seat.
- Current Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed.
Reed was elected in 2007 has held his position for 12 years. He won re-election to new terms in 2011 and 2015.
- Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green
She was elected in a 2014 special election and won a new term in the general election in 2017.
- Current Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed
Nasheed was first elected to the chamber in 2012 and represents the 5th district.
- Jimmie Matthews
Matthews was a candidate for the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds but lost the primary in 2018.
No Republican candidate has filed to run for the seat.
