ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Voters in St. Louis approved a plan that brings ranked-choice voting to the city.
Proposition D passed Tuesday night, which creates an approval or ranked choice voting system, where someone can vote for more than one candidate. Under the plan, the top two vote getters would go a runoff.
The plan also eliminates a party label from the ballot and it would eliminate a candidate winning a race with a slim margin of the vote. The new system will be used in the election for Mayor, Comptroller, President of the Board of Alderman and for alderman.
Mark Mantovani, who lost the Democratic primary for St. Louis County Executive to Sam Page, said he would like to see the county adopt a similar style of voting.
"Our objective should be to find the best possible leadership we can find, so whatever system yields the best possible leaders, I am in favor of," said Mantovani.
Non-partisan elections are common in many large cities and counties. Supporters of Proposition D say while there have been no formal conversations, some have reached out about a similar ballot initiative in St. Louis County.
Prop D passed one day before Treasurer Tishaura Jones announced she was running for mayor in 2021, four years after losing the Democratic primary to current Mayor Lyda Krewson by 888 votes.
Jones has expressed support for Prop D while Krewson said she thinks it will confuse voters.
The city's board of elections says they have to figure out how to implement Prop D.
