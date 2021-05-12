Tuesday Crash

First responders at the scene of a crash involving a St. Louis City vehicle Tuesday.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis City vehicle was involved in a south St. Louis crash Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Gasconade Street and South Compton Avenue. Police said they did not have any immediate information regarding injuries but a News 4 photographer at the crash scene saw one person being tended to by what appeared to be medics.

No other information is known at this time.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.