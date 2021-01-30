St. Louis City has vaccinated thousands of its residents since it received COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Tuesday. The city received its first shipment of 3,900 doses on Tuesday and most of it was administered by end of day Saturday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City has vaccinated thousands of its residents since it received COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Tuesday. 

The city received its first shipment of 3,900 doses on Tuesday and most of it was administered by end of day Saturday. 

[READ: St. Louis City receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment]

The city vaccinated emergency first responders, health care workers, city employees, high risk adults and seniors during three vaccine events.

The first two events were for first responders and health care workers. The third event at Union Station on Saturday was open to the public by invitation. Those who are eligible and have signed up with the city got an email about the vaccine event.

"Thank you to everyone who made the City’s first large vaccination event a success and to those who rolled up their sleeves to help protect our community," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet Saturday. 

Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in the city and how to register. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.