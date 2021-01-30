ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City has vaccinated thousands of its residents since it received COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Tuesday.
The city received its first shipment of 3,900 doses on Tuesday and most of it was administered by end of day Saturday.
The city vaccinated emergency first responders, health care workers, city employees, high risk adults and seniors during three vaccine events.
Over the last three days, we have worked with our outstanding partners to vaccinate approximately 4,000 individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B & tiers 1A and 1B — including emergency first responders, healthcare workers, and high-risk adults, seniors, and @STLCityGov workers. pic.twitter.com/IJ0ZVV7GiO— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 31, 2021
The first two events were for first responders and health care workers. The third event at Union Station on Saturday was open to the public by invitation. Those who are eligible and have signed up with the city got an email about the vaccine event.
"Thank you to everyone who made the City’s first large vaccination event a success and to those who rolled up their sleeves to help protect our community," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet Saturday.
Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in the city and how to register.
