ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Thursday, the St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones held a bank fair at City Hall to help people get signed up for bank accounts and apply for loans and mortgages.
The bank fair is part of the Office of Financial Empowerment that Jones started.
“If you don’t have a bank account, you’re probably paying up to $1,200 per year to cash your paycheck,” Jones said. “Most banks and credit unions offer second-chance accounts if you have had issues with them in the past. They also have products specific for low- and moderate-income communities to purchase or refinance homes.”
Jones’ office said this is just one of 85 financial empowerment events they’ve done in the last fiscal year helping more than 1,200 people.
If you’d like to participate in a future financial empowerment event, check out the calendar here.
The Office of Financial Empowerment also offers one-on-one counseling. You can find more information on that here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.