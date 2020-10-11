ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Voters in St. Louis City will have one more way to cast their ballots starting on Monday.
The City Election Board is offering absentee voting at four St. Louis Public Library locations. Any city resident who is eligible to vote absentee can cast a ballot at the following library branches:
- Buder Library – 4401 Hampton Avenue
- Central Library – 1301 Olive Street
- Julia Davis Library – 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue
- Schlafly Library – 225 N. Euclid Avenue
All four locations will be open for voting from Monday-Saturday until November 2, which is the day before the election.
The hours are as follows: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 1:00 p.m. - 7: 00 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.