Voters in St. Louis City will have one more way to cast their ballots starting on Monday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Voters in St. Louis City will have one more way to cast their ballots starting on Monday.

Vote voting elections generic

The City Election Board is offering absentee voting at four St. Louis Public Library locations. Any city resident who is eligible to vote absentee can cast a ballot at  the following library branches:

  • Buder Library – 4401 Hampton Avenue
  • Central Library – 1301 Olive Street
  • Julia Davis Library – 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue
  • Schlafly Library – 225 N. Euclid Avenue

All four locations will be open for voting from Monday-Saturday until November 2, which is the day before the election.

The hours are as follows: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 1:00 p.m. - 7: 00 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.