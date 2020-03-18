coronavirus under microscope

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, St. Louis City officials will be limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less.

The news comes hours after the city announced its second case of COVID-19. The second city patient to test positive is middle-aged and had recently traveled. Officials said that case risked "community exposure."

A Saint Louis University student was the first city resident to test positive. The university said the student had recently traveled overseas.

'We think public safety is first and foremost and we should reduce the size of public gatherings to 10," Krewson said. "We think its important to tamp down any spread of the virus."

The restriction goes into effect on Friday.

Krewson said city workers, if possible, will work from home, except for essential services such as police officers and firefighters.

