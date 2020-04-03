ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City officials say all the city's park will remain open to the public for now but could close if people don't comply with city and state guidelines on social distancing and limit on gatherings.
St. Louis County announced it will close all its parks starting Friday night and keep them closed until April 22. The move was made to further slow the spread of COVID-19 as people were still overcrowding public spaces and not following guidelines.
St. Louis City officials said the city will keep its more than 100 parks open. A spokesperson for the city said "we really don’t want to close our parks because spending time outdoors (six feet apart from each other) can be beneficial to our physical and mental health. But people need to comply if they want to keep the parks open. We want compliance."
The city closed more than 70 playgrounds and all basketball, tennis, hand ball and racquetball courts.
