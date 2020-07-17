ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City is awarding CARES Act money to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Friday.
Starting Friday, the St. Louis Development Corporation will start awarding $5,000 grants from money set aside in the CARES Act. The money is reserved for small businesses.
Krewson says grants have been approved for 400 small businesses out of 1,400 applications that have been submitted.
For more information on the program and to see who is eligible, click here.
