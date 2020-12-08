ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City is allowing restaurants that do not have free parking to repurpose metered spaces for curbside service.
The City's Street Department is issuing permits for "commercial loading zones" to restaurants.
Metered spaces that are "commercial loading zones" will have signs indicating they are free spaces for that restaurant's customers to pick up to-go orders.
Restaurants can apply for a permit for a commercial loading zone for free through the end of 2021.
