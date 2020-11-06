ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Distancing requirements are drastically reducing seating for businesses but St. Louis City is offering another way to expand.
The city started approving permits for temporary outdoor seating back in May and it was set to expire soon but Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday she's extending the program until December 31, 2021. Businesses owners can add spots on their private property, sidewalks or even public streets for no added fee.
“I’m very aware of the many challenges the pandemic has created for our local restaurants and other small businesses, and their workforce. I see this as an opportunity for us to continue to help them as much as possible so they can serve more customers and hopefully keep people on the payroll while still being to safely practice robust social distancing,” Krewson said.
To date, city officials say they've approved 40 permits.
Business owners can apply for permits here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.