The owner of a restaurant in the Hill neighborhood said he wasn’t sure what to expect when he opened for dine- in service on Monday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Distancing requirements are drastically reducing seating for businesses but St. Louis City is offering another way to expand.

The city will approve permits for temporary outdoor seating, officials announced Tuesday. Businesses owners can add spots on their private property, sidewalks or even public streets for no added fee.

Business owners can apply for permits here.

