ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man attacked a local store clerk with a machete in an attempted robbery in south St. Louis City Friday.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect smashed through the front door of a neighborhood grocery store on Meramec Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday at 3:30 p.m.
When he attacked the store clerk, a customer wrestled the machete away from the suspect, who then ran away.
The clerk was treated for a cut on his arm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.