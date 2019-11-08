ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hot garbage is how people living at Southwest Crossing Apartments described the situation seeping out of their leasing office.

Problems ranging from overflowing trash scattered on the TEH Realty-owned property to threats of having the water turned off has Mayor Lyda Kewson stepping in.

Krewson sent St. Louis City sanitation workers over to help ensure the tenant’s well-being.

The city also said 14 vacant units in the complex have been condemned.

Jiare Thomas moved into Southwest Crossing Apartments just three weeks ago. Thomas has two kids and they must now find another place to live.

“I have to move. I am out $900. I spent $655 for rent,” Thomas said. “They were just telling me we had to move. They were going to cut off the electricity and water. They were saying they would put people’s stuff out.”

News 4 learned that the city has cited this TEH Realty property with 27 violations.

“When you accepted my security deposit and I signed my lease, you knew all of this was going on,” Thomas said, wondering why the company was even allowed to rent. “I spoke with the property manager [Wednesday], she acted as if anything wasn’t going on. She was clueless.”

We went to the property manager’s office and got the same result as most tenants, no one answered.

“People are in the office. No one is answering the doors,” Thomas said. “They are peeking out of the windows, but they are not answering the door or anything.”

‘I just decided to hold on to my rent to take the necessary precautions,” Dakota Stidmon said.

She has small children and said she can’t leave the apartments fast enough.

"A lot of people don't have the funds to just up and move when they need to. It's close to the holidays and a lot of people are low-income,” Stidmon said.

Krewson's office said taxpayers won't pay for cleaning up this apartment complex's trash. Instead, they will bill TEH Realty for the cost.

A hearing on this property is scheduled for Nov. 13.