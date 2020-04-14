ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson said there is no doubt the stay-at-home order in St. Louis will be extended past the current April 22 date.
Krewson made the announcement during a Zoom Q&A with Focus St. Louis Tuesday.
The mayor said the St. Louis region has yet to peak, and likely won’t by April 22. Lifting the order too soon the area could backslide into more cases of the coronavirus, Krewson said.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois by jurisdiction]
Krewson couldn’t provide a specific date on when the order would eventually lift. She also noted that we will change the way we behave once we come out of the pandemic.
And we won’t know when to start opening up businesses and restaurants until everyone feels comfortable in a crowd. She suggested people might feel more comfortable once more tests have been done.
[RELATED: Missouri's stay-at-home order in effect as coronavirus cases continue to climb]
Krewson said she wouldn’t want to see restaurants reopen and then have no customers because people don’t feel comfortable yet leaving their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.