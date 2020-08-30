SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis City Sheriff's deputy working secondary duty fired shots at a car break-in suspect in Dogtown Sunday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened just before noon in the 6400 block of Manchester in the Franz Park neighborhood.
Authorities say the deputy was working secondary duty with his uniform on when he tried to stop a suspect from breaking into a car. A scuffle ensued between the two and the deputy discharged his gun.
The sheriff's office says the suspect was not struck by any bullets and got away.
