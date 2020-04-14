A white tent is set up on Chouteau near St. Louis Cremations, which is located on the southwestern edge of downtown. Refrigeration units are housed inside the tent.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City is setting up a temporary morgue in case the number of COVID-19 deaths spike.

READ: St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for COVID-19 outbreak

Refrigeration units are housed inside the tent. 

Monday, St. Louis County announced it is converting a warehouse in Earth City to a makeshift morgue in case the number of COVID-19 deaths overwhelm the the regular morgue.

