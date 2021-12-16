St. Louis City set to start rolling out $500 stimulus checks to residents who need it most

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City leaders are still sitting on more than $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. It's money that was given to the city by the federal government nearly six months ago.
Starting Saturday, the money could start rolling into some people's pockets. However, some residents said the city isn't making things easy.
Shawsy Cody has lived in St. Louis for about 70 years. She said the pandemic has taken its toll.
"My family and my friends have gone through hell," Cody said.
The pandemic hasn't only hit Cody's family, but nearly every person she knows, she said, has been deeply affected.
"A lot of my family has worked, but their hours were cut. Then they worked from home, that mean their electric bills went up," Cody said.
Cody is one of the thousands of St. Louisans who were kept at home during the pandemic because of underlying health conditions. She said people would be surprised how little money some residents, who live among them, are actually making.
"Some people don't get $500 a month. Very few of them. If they get $600, that's good," Cody said.
Cody said she believes a large majority of residents living in North City need this $500 stimulus check. However, St. Louis city leaders estimate only 9,300 residents will get checks this time around. According to St. Louis City's own data, more than 65,000 residents are living in concentrated poverty. Nearly 48,000 are black residents, many of them residing in North City.
"I'm feeling that everybody should've got something if it wasn't nothing but $100, everybody should've got $100," Cody said.
The requirements to apply for the $500 check, are to be a city resident, earn at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income and must have also suffered loss of income due to COVID-19. When you apply, you'll need proof of residency. This includes a valid state ID or driver's license as well as something like a utility bill or bank statement. You'll also need proof of income.
There are a few ways to apply as well. You can apply online or go to the St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Saturday. The United Way will have people there to help residents apply. Some residents said the in-person option is another hurdle for those struggling.
"Our mayor has made it very difficult for north St. Louis, very difficult. Half of them haven't probably heard of the college, don't even know where the college is at," Cody said.
The Mayor's Office said The United Way picked the spot for Saturday. They said there's a Metro Link stop nearby, but no free transportation is being provided at this time for the event. Besides getting to the event, applying online is another option. For Cody, it's another hurdle to clear.
"A lot of people cannot really read, fill out applications, they need help. What are we supposed to do with them," Cody said.
The in-person event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Louis Community College – Forest Park Student Center located at 5600 Oakland Avenue. Appointments can be made now until noon Friday by calling 1-866-948-3742. Walk-ins are not encouraged. Each appointment will be approximately 30 minutes, and the event can accommodate up to 720 appointments.
City leaders said they are working on having additional in-person events in the future.
