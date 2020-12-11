ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis CITY SC signed their first-ever eMLS player, according to a Friday announcement.
Following two viritual scouting tournaments, Hasib Zulfic came out on top.
Born in Bosnia, Zulfic and his family settled in St. Louis when he was 5-years-old. The organization said Zulfic grew up playing with the St. Louis Dragons and started playing FIFA in 2008.
"Getting the opportunity to represent my hometown for the upcoming eMLS season is truly a dream-come-true," said Zulfic. “I love everything this club represents for the St. Louis community on-and-off the pitch and I can’t wait for the season to start so I can try to snag the first trophy for CITY and all the amazing fans.”
Ahead of CITY’s inaugural season in 2023, the club is looking forward to joining the 2021 eMLS competitive season to delight and engage with fans on the virtual pitch.
The complete eMLS 2021 schedule, player announcements and tournament structure will be shared as the season draws closer.
