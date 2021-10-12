ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City SC has unveiled plans for a Downtown West Stadium District parking garage.

The four-level, 220,000-squre foot parking garage will be in the 1900 block of Olive. It will have 50 bike parking spaces, 450 standard parking slots, 30 electric vehicle charging stations and an 11x45-foot event balcony.

"Just as the Stadium District is not just for soccer, the new garage is not just for cars,” said Julie Snow, Founding Principal at Snow Kreilich Architects, who partnered with St. Louis HOK to design a number of the new soccer stadium’s key elements and also led the new parking facility’s design team. “While it provides easy, quick parking and exiting, it also is designed for cyclists using the planned bike routes next to the site, and for pedestrians passing by. We are especially excited about the multiple largescale folding doors that can be opened to create a canopy shading for flexible pop-up events and retail.”

The parking garage will also have a large cascading CITY Red staircase for fans to access the stadium. The garage will have custom-built, surface-level retail spaces with folding doors for merchants to offer goods and services.