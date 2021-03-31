ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A big announcement from the new MLS soccer franchise will take place Wednesday morning.
At 10:30 a.m. St. Louis City SC will announce their founding partner, the company that will sponsor the team’s jerseys when they begin play in 2023.
Earlier this month, the team released new renderings showing their plans to build a state-of-the-art training center, team store, fan pavilion and team headquarters all in one campus in Downtown West. The center is planned to be finished around the same time as the stadium in 2022.
In 2019, Major League Soccer announced that St. Louis would be getting at team after nearly a year’s worth of work by the local ownership group, whose MLS4TheLou campaign revived what was once thought to be a dead expansion dream for the city.
