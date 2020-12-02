ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City SC is looking for 11 fans to sign the first steel beam that will be placed at the stadium site in Downtown West.
Fans can register for a chance to be one of the Starting XI Fans to sign the beam alongside CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz, the rest of the ownership group and select city officials.
The chosen fans will get a picture at the stadium site and take home a commemorative St. Louis CITY hardhat.
The steel beam signing event will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Click here to register.
