ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' newly named MLS team, St. Louis City SC, announced season ticket reservations will soon go on sale.
RELATED: St. Louis City SC | MLS expansion team gets its name and crest
For $50 per seat, fans can reserve seats in the supporter section in the lower level behind the home goal, behind the north goal or general reserved seating sections throughout the stadium. Fans, however, won't be able to pick specific seats in those sections.
For $100 deposit, fans can reserve premium seating in the VIP Pitch Club, Concourse Club, Loge Boxes and CITY View Terrace Boxes, which includes some amenities. There are also suites available for a $2,500 deposit which come with like VIP parking, access to an exclusive entrance and "unrivaled sightlines", the team says.
[Related: Renderings give glimpse at home MLS stadium will change Downtown West]
On September 16 at 10 a.m., fans will be able to make their reservations.
Become a CITY Founder. Place your deposit for St. Louis CITY SC season tickets on Wednesday, September 16th at 10am CST! Learn more now at https://t.co/HrnjdHEafI. #stlCITYsc #OurCITYOurSpirit pic.twitter.com/7t6JJXsuwN— St. Louis CITY SC (@MLS4theLou) September 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.