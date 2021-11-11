ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City SC has revealed its progress on building the team's soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. The stadium is set to open to fans in March 2023.
Fans can expect a loud stadium in 2023 due to a metal canopy stretching over the top of seats. Team officials say it is unique to other St. Louis stadiums.
The stadium is on track to be finished next July, the team said.
