ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City SC has named their Academy coaching staff!
Thursday morning, St. Louis City SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel announced former Budesliga player and coach Andreas Schumacher would be the club’s Academy Head Coach. He will lead the club’s U16 and U17 squads in MLS NEXT league action alongside Academy Assistance Coaches Luis Swisher, David Critchley and Elvir Kafedžić, Academy Goalkeeper Coach Tim Kelly and Academy Specialist Coach Charles Renken.
St. Louis City SC U16 and U17 Academy Teams will begin play in the MLS Next league this fall.
