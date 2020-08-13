ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The big day for St. Louis soccer fans has arrived: team ownership on Thursday announced the name of the expansion club, unveiled its crest and showed off its colors.
St. Louis’ soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC.
During a virtual event Thursday, Carolyn Kindle Betz, CEO of St. Louis City SC made the highly anticipated announcement. In addition to the team name, the crest and team colors were unveiled, which reflect the city's flag.
In the short video clipped used to make the announcement, the crest was unveiled to have an arch and lines which represent the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Kindle-Betz said over 20 artists came up with possible crests for the team to use.
We are St. Louis CITY Soccer Club.#stlCITYsc #OurCITYOurSpirit pic.twitter.com/lw6liotZVG— MLS4TheLou (@MLS4theLou) August 13, 2020
"And they were all amazing," the team CEO said. "It was hard to pick just one. I think for me that was one of the most difficult ones cause the talen was just so incredible."
When asked how the name was created, team owners said four terms kept recurring in the over 6,000 submissions they had, and "city" was number one. Historically, SC stands for "Soccer Club," but team founders said it could stand for "Soccer Capitol" here in St. Louis.
"I had goosebumps, crying like a baby," soccer fan Bob Waeltermann said.
"I can't wait," echoed fellow fan Travis Brown. "My son and I will have season tickets instantly the moment they go on sale."
No mascot was announced today.
"We really want the fans to go ahead and organically develop that," Kindle-Betz said. "Something they own, something they stand behind. We're excited to see what they come up with. We may have a toaster ravioli, may have an archer. Who knows. But at the end of the day it really needs to have fan engagement, fan cooperation and fan influence."
[Read: St. Louis officially announced as MLS’s 28th team]
Late last summer, Major League Soccer announced that St. Louis would be getting at team after nearly a year’s worth of work by the local ownership group, whose MLS4TheLou campaign revived what was once thought to be a dead expansion dream for the city.
"We took the top three names to all of the ownership group and unanimously we all agreed that St. Louis City SC was the name," Kindle-Betz said.
Merchandise for the team is already available online.
The push for an MLS team was led by a predominantly female ownership group captained by Enterprise VP Kindle-Betz.
[Related: Renderings give glimpse at home MLS stadium will change Downtown West]
The stadium will sit north of Market Street and span to Olive Street. There will also be two practice fields that will sit on the other side of Market Street between 21st and 22nd streets, just west of Union Station.
Due to the pandemic, the start date for St. Louis' MLS team has been pushed back from 2022 to 2023.
