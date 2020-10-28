ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' newest team, St. Louis City SC, is looking for a fan who wishes to be a "hometown player" for the team in the eMLS.
The team won't start playing in St. Louis until 2023, but next season one person will represent the team, eSports style.
The club will host virtual scouting tournaments coming up on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. Winners of the two tournaments will win STL CITY SC swag and the chance to become St. Louis City SC's first eMLS player.
All contestants must live within a 125-mile radius of the team's future stadium in Downtown West and must be 18 or older.
